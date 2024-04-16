Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP fields its RS member Udayanraje Bhosale from Satara seat

The BJP later nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in April 2020 and he was expected to complete his tenure in 2026.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bhosale said, "The real development is taking place because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has undertaken several works that have benefited people. I wish to continue to serve people through my candidature."

Bhosale's name as the Satara seat nominee appeared in the BJP's fresh list of seven candidates that it released on Tuesday. With the new list, the party has so far named its candidates for around 430 seats for the polls to 543 seats starting from April 19.