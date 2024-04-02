JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Muzzafarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits party; to join Congress today

The MP did not get the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections after which he decided to resign and is set to join Congress
Last Updated 02 April 2024, 06:40 IST

BJP MP from Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Ajay Nishad on Tuesday (April 2) tendered his resignation to the saffron party. The MP did not get the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections after which he decided to resign, and is now set to join the Congress as per ANI.

This time BJP has given the ticket to Dr Rajbhushan Chaudhary who was defeated by Ajay Nishad by 4,09,988 votes in the last election.

Taking to his X handle, Nishad wrote: "Respected @JPNadda ji, shocked by the betrayal of @BJP4India, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party."

More to follow...

(Published 02 April 2024, 06:40 IST)
