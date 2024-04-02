Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Muzzafarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits party; to join Congress today

BJP MP from Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Ajay Nishad on Tuesday (April 2) tendered his resignation to the saffron party. The MP did not get the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections after which he decided to resign, and is now set to join the Congress as per ANI.

This time BJP has given the ticket to Dr Rajbhushan Chaudhary who was defeated by Ajay Nishad by 4,09,988 votes in the last election.