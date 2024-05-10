Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Cheers or tears in onion bowl Dindori as triangular contest turns two-way

Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon, Niphad, and Yeola host significant onion wholesale markets within the Dindori constituency.

The main contest here is between first-time sitting BJP MP Dr Bharti Pawar, who is the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs in the Narendra Modi government, and Bhaskar Bhagare of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Veteran farmers’ leader Jiva Pandu Gavit of CPI(M), a seven-time MLA from Surgana and Kalvan, also filed nominations, but Sharad Pawar, the former four-time Maharashtra chief minister, persuaded him to withdraw at the last minute.

CPI(M) is part of MVA, which consists of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

“Dindori now faces a direct contest between BJP and NCP (SP). The BJP generally benefits during a triangular contest. However, now it is a direct contest, especially when the farmers are facing issues in the tribal belt,” according to A K Joshi, a veteran political observer.

“There is resentment among the farmers in the onion-cultivation districts. Several issues, including the onion export ban and its lifting during the elections, are causing concern,” said Deepak Chavan, an independent agriculture expert.

Gavit has now thrown his weight behind the MVA. During the March 2018 march by Adivasis and farmers from Nashik to Mumbai under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha, Gavit played a key role. The agitation then made international headlines. Gavit has tremendous influence in the tribal areas of Nashik, Thane, and Palghar districts.

“Yes, it is not a hidden fact that onion cultivators are facing multiple issues. However, the government is trying to address the issues. Politically, onion is a difficult issue to handle,” a leader of the ruling alliance said.

“The state has 22 onion-producing districts across 13 parliamentary constituencies where growers have been affected, but Dindori is the heart,” a market expert said.

”There is tremendous unrest among the onion growers, and for them, the EVMs are the only choice, as all other options have been exhausted,” said Bharat Dighole, the founder-president of Maharashtra State Onion Producers’ Association.

“The expenditure of farmers has increased manifold, and incomes have significantly decreased,” said B N Fand-Patil, an onion cultivator.

While a large section of farmers blame the ruling NDA at the Centre and Maha Yuti in the state, many also point out how the opposition MVA has failed to forcefully take up the issue.

In Dindori’s Assembly segments, four are controlled by Ajit Pawar-led NCP and one each by BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Ever since the delimitation exercise, the constituency has been under the control of BJP - with Harishchandra Chavan having represented it in 2009 and 2014, and Dr Bharti Pawar in 2019. Incidentally, Dr Bharti Pawar is the daughter-in-law of late NCP leader Arjun Tulshiram Pawar, a close associate of Sharad Pawar. AT Pawar, as he was popularly known, was a minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh-government.