Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress extends support to AIFB nominee in Khajuraho LS seat

New Delhi: Days after nomination of the Samajwadi Party's candidate from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency was rejected, the Congress on Monday extended its support to the All India Forward Bloc nominee and said he will be the joint candidate of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc on the seat.

In a jolt to the opposition's I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Madhya Pradesh, nomination of the Samajwadi Party's (SP) candidate from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency, Meera Yadav, was rejected by the returning officer on April 5.

The Congress, the main opposition party in the BJP-ruled state, had left the Khajuraho seat for the SP as per the seat-sharing arrangement within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Polling will be held for the seat in the second phase, on April 26.