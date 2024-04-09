Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress gets Sonia Gandhi booster for election campaign

New Delhi: She may have taken a backseat in recent years, but former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is doing her bit for the party during the Lok Sabha elections.
In about three weeks, she has made four public appearances at Congress and I.N.D.I.A programmes.
For the Congress, Rahul Gandhi may still be the face of the campaign but they also acknowledge that Sonia is the only party chief in the past 30 years, who has won Lok Sabha elections.
Not just for votes, political analysts say her presence also reassures allies, as she is known as a coalition builder.
Health reasons have been cited for the 76-year-old taking a step back, but senior Congress leaders say she has been requested to campaign as much as she can. They believe she still has the charisma to attract voters.
Sonia made an unprecedented appearance at a Congress press conference on March 21 to take on the Narendra Modi government over Income Tax Department action against party accounts followed by being present at the I.N.D.I.A rally in Ramlila Maidan on March 31.
Sonia, who will not be contesting from Rae Bareli this time as she chose Rajya Sabha route to remain in Parliament, was again present at the Congress manifesto release on April 5 and a rally in Jaipur the next day.
Congress leaders point to Sonia’s decision to come to the Ramlila Maidan rally where her images with Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren went viral. Sonia’s subtle political messaging, they say, has not missed the keen eye of voters.
With her popularity in mind, Congress is also making her release a video on its manifesto. “Sonia is a known unifier and coalition builder. Her increased presence has a significance for allies, as Congress sends a message that it will use all its resources in its arsenal to fight the BJP,” political analyst Sunil Gatade told DH.
Sonia’s presence especially at the March 21 press conference was seen as a message to 'reluctant' party leaders, who remain not aggressive in their campaign against the BJP. “If she can, why can’t others, is the message she is sending to party leaders,” a senior functionary said.
(Published 09 April 2024, 01:05 IST)