Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress gets Sonia Gandhi booster for election campaign

New Delhi: She may have taken a backseat in recent years, but former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is doing her bit for the party during the Lok Sabha elections.

In about three weeks, she has made four public appearances at Congress and I.N.D.I.A programmes.

For the Congress, Rahul Gandhi may still be the face of the campaign but they also acknowledge that Sonia is the only party chief in the past 30 years, who has won Lok Sabha elections.

Not just for votes, political analysts say her presence also reassures allies, as she is known as a coalition builder.