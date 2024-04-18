Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress will win up to 20 seats in Karnataka, says CM Siddaramaiah

Responding to a question about BJP state president B Y Vijayendra's comments that the guarantee schemes are 'temporary', the chief minister said, "Vijayendra doesn't know things, what does he mean by temporary? Is he a fortune teller? In Karnataka we will be (in power) this term and the next term too, and will not stop guarantee schemes for any reason."

"Guarantee schemes will be continued and for this we have set aside Rs 52,000 crore in the budget," he added.