Lok Sabha polls 2024: Explain your stance on national security, says BJP to Congress after Channi's 'election stunt' remark

In Jalandhar on Sunday while replying to a question on the attack, Channi said, all these are all stunts, not attacks. "Yeh stuntbaazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahi ho rahe."

He said, "Whenever elections are near, such stunts are performed so that the BJP can win. There is no truth in it."

"The BJP knows how to play with people's lives and bodies," Channi alleged.