Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Anil Baluni vs Ganesh Godiyal

Anil Baluni is the charge of media coordination at the party headquarters in Delhi. Considered close to the top party leadership, Baluni was a Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand, and his term ended in April. The party has asked him to contest direct elections and was given a ticket from the Garhwal by dropping its sitting MP and former CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

Baluni has in the past worked closely with SS Bhandari, a founding member of the BJP who served as the governor of Gujarat during the Vajpayee government. He returned to Uttarakhand politics to contest assembly polls from Kotdwar but lost.

Former Uttarakhand CM Maj Gen B C Khandoori has won the Garhwal seat on 5 occasions. It comprises 14 assembly segments spread across the hilly terrain and far-flung areas including Badrinath and Kedarnath.