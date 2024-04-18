Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Biplab Kumar Deb vs Asish Kumar Saha

From being BJP's Hindutva face in Tripura since 2017, Biplab Kumar Deb was credited for wresting power from the 25-year-old left parties in 2018 and giving BJP its first government. Biplab became the CM but soon became a headache for the party for his frequent controversial statements and allegations of not being able to take other leaders on board.

Deb resigned as CM and was replaced by senior leader Manik Saha in June 2022, months before the Assembly elections in February 2023. Biplab, now 53, was later elected as Rajya Sabha member.

The party, however, decided to field him in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency replacing Union Minister of State, Pratima Bhaumik. Deb, who is focusing more on brand Narendra Modi and the works for the Northeast, enjoys an edge this time as BJP has tied up with Tipra Motha, a regional party representing the tribals.