Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: D M Kathir Anand vs A C Shanmugam

Son of DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, Kathir Anand is one of the latest dynasts to enter the electoral fray in Tamil Nadu. A businessman with interests in varied sectors, Anand runs a group of educational institutions and is based out of Katpadi near Vellore.

Anand, who won the Vellore seat in 2019 by a slender margin, hit the news for wrong reasons in his debut elections after Rs 11.48 crore was recovered from a godown owned by the relative of a DMK functionary.

The elections to Vellore were rescinded due to large-scale play of money power and was held three months later. Anand is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money seizure during the 2019 elections.

The DMK MP faces anti-incumbency but is hoping for the consolidation of Muslim votes, which is huge in numbers, to win a second term in Lok Sabha.