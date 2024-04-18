Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Jitin Prasada vs Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar

A minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Jitin Prasada comes from a family with deep roots in the Congress with his father Jitendra Prasada, who had been vice president of the grand old party and had also contested the Congress presidential poll against Sonia Gandhi.

Jitin, who is an MBA and had been considered to be close to Rahul Gandhi, switched over to the BJP in 2021 and was inducted into the UP ministry soon after.

His stature within the saffron has grown ever since and the party replaced its firebrand leader Varun Gandhi with Jitin in the high-profile Pilibhit LS constituency.