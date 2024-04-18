Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: K K Shailaja vs Shafi Parambil

K K Shailaja, who made the headlines by leading the fight against Covid-19 and Nipah outbreaks in Kerala, has been fielded by the CPM from Vadakara.

The seat was held by the CPM from 1996 to 2009. A key reason for CPM losing the seat to the Congress in 2009 was considered to be the dissident group of the party that was led by T P Chandrasekharan, who left the CPM in 2008 owing to differences with the powerful 'Kannur lobby'.

Hence, the CPM is considering it as a prestigious battle to win back the seat. For that reason, the party has decided to field 67-year-old Shailaja with hopes of cashing in on her popularity.

Shailaja teacher, as she is popularly known, recorded the highest victory margin of over 60,000 votes in the 2021 election at Mattanur in Kannur to become an MLA for the fourth time.

A major challenge for Shailaja is to overcome the politics of violence charges that the CPM is facing in the region, especially given the involvement of CPM local leaders in the murder of Chandrasekharan as well as the recent blast during a country bomb-making unit involving CPM activists.