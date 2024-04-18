Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: K K Shailaja vs Shafi Parambil

K K Shailaja, who made the headlines by leading the fight against Covid-19 and Nipah outbreaks in Kerala, has been fielded by the CPM from Vadakara.
The seat was held by the CPM from 1996 to 2009. A key reason for CPM losing the seat to the Congress in 2009 was considered to be the dissident group of the party that was led by T P Chandrasekharan, who left the CPM in 2008 owing to differences with the powerful 'Kannur lobby'.
Hence, the CPM is considering it as a prestigious battle to win back the seat. For that reason, the party has decided to field 67-year-old Shailaja with hopes of cashing in on her popularity.
Shailaja teacher, as she is popularly known, recorded the highest victory margin of over 60,000 votes in the 2021 election at Mattanur in Kannur to become an MLA for the fourth time.
A major challenge for Shailaja is to overcome the politics of violence charges that the CPM is facing in the region, especially given the involvement of CPM local leaders in the murder of Chandrasekharan as well as the recent blast during a country bomb-making unit involving CPM activists.
It was a surprise move by the Congress to bring the sitting MLA of Palakkad Shafi Parambil to take on Shailaja instead of sitting MP K Muraleedharan. Shafi proved the decision right with his mass entry at Vadakara.
The 41-year-old leader who recorded a hattrick of wins at Palakkad assembly seat is gaining much support from the youth. He is also enjoying the support of the Muslim community, which is considerable in numbers, in the constituency.
Shafi who entered politics through Congress's student outfit Kerala Students Union had been a staunch supporter of Congress's popular leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.
His victory in the 2021 assembly election assumed much significance as the BJP filed 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan against him by even projecting him as the party's chief minister candidate. Shafi won by a margin of 3,850 votes.