Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: K Radhakrishnan vs Ramya Haridas

K Radhakrishnan, who is the current Devaswom and SC/ST Welfare Minister of Kerala and a CPM central committee member, is known for his clean image and down-to-earth personality. He got elected to the state Assembly for the fifth time in 2021 from Chelakkara in Thrissur district. His victory margin has kept increasing in each election. He had earlier served as Kerala Assembly speaker and minister for SC/ST welfare.

Radhakrishnan is the lone incumbent Kerala minister contesting the Lok Sabha election. The 59-year-old leader, who began his political activities through the Students Federation of India, holds on to communist ideologies and has often openly opposed discrimination in the name of caste. Recently, he publicly expressed his displeasure over an alleged act of discrimination by a temple priest, and this stirred controversy.