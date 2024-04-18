Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Karamjit Anmol vs Hans Raj Hans

AAP nominee Karamjit Anmol is a famous actor-singer who is considered close to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with whom he campaigned during the 2022 Assembly polls. Anmol and Mann are also known for their political comedy before joining politics.

Though the party was planning to field cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur from Faridkot, after her refusal to contest the elections, Mann put his weight in favour of Anmol. He belongs to Gandhuyan village in CM’s home district Sangrur.

Anmol has acted in several hit films including Carry on Jatta, Nikka Zaildar and Muklawa. The political novice praises the Punjab CM as being honest. Anmol, whose seven to eight movies are in the pipeline for release, said he accepted the Lok Sabha ticket saying it will give him an opportunity to serve people.

At present, the seat is held by Congress MP Mohammad Sadique, a noted Punjabi folk singer. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate from the constituency.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.