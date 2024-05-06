Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Face-off: Khagen Murmu vs Prasun Banerjee

Khagen Murmu (BJP)

Khagen Murmu’s post on his X handle categorically specifies how his stance has changed over the years.

The April 28 post reads: “Congress, Left and Trinamool were given chances by Bengal’s people. They’ve handed Bengal from thieves to dacoits. Now, only Ram is our hope.”

After 40 years with the CPM, which believes religion is a personal choice and not for political gain, Murmu joined the BJP in 2019. A Santhali leader, Murmu is influential in North Malda, having fought for Adivasi rights.

He was a four-time CPM MLA from the Habibpur Assembly constituency from 2001 to 2019. CPM had called him a “traitor” but he won the seat convincingly in 2019 with a vote share of over 37 per cent, baffling many who questioned his shift to a right-wing outfit.

A Bachelor of Arts from Magadh University, Bihar, he rose to the ranks by becoming a member of the Malda Zilla Parishad in 1993 and holding onto it till 1998. A first-time MP, Murmu, was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Dec 13, 2023, when the security breach happened and gas canisters were thrown in Parliament, creating a huge furore.

Murmu landed himself in controversy when he kissed a woman on his campaign trail in Chanchal’s Srihipur village in April this year. The TMC raised a hue and cry, saying the viral video was proof that the BJP is anti-women. The woman, however, defended Murmu, saying it was “an act of affection.”