Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: N K Premachandran vs M Mukesh

Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N K Premachandran is in the electoral fray with a proven track record. He already scripted four victories in Kollam Lok Sabha seat and had also served as a Rajya Sabha MP.

He had also won the Kerala Assembly election from Chavara in Kollam and served as water resources minister in Kerala. He is a good orator and a good parliamentarian.

His skills as a parliamentarian was widely discussed recently as Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited him for lunch along with a few others, cutting across party lines.

The 63-year-old leader is considered to have a strong influence among all sections of voters in Kollam, including a section of pro-left followers too.