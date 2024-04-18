Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Narendra Modi vs Ajay Rai

Indisputably the most charismatic leader of contemporary Indian politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi built his political career steadily. Born in 1950 in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, Modi joined the RSS when he was 22 and entered the BJP at the age of 37.

He was the charioteer during the Gujarat leg of the Somnath-Ayodhya Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 when the Ram Janambhoomi movement was gaining traction.

Modi was actively involved in the victory of the saffron party in 1995 when the party for the first time secured a majority in the Gujarat Assembly. In 2001 Modi became the Gujarat CM for the first time.

The communal clashes that erupted in the state in 2001 attracted severe allegations against his “insufficient” action during the riots. Subsequently, eight months before expiry of the term, Modi recommended to dissolve the Assembly.

In the ensuing election, Modi returned to the CM chair with a convincing victory for the BJP. He continued the winning streaks in 2007 and 2012. In 2014, the saffron party successfully fought the Lok Sabha polls under Modi. Rest is history.