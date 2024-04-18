Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Supriya Sule vs Sunetra Pawar

Wherever Supriya Sule goes in Baramati, people follow. They ask for selfies, which she obliges. In the Pawars-vs-Pawars battle in Baramati, Supriya of NCP (SP) is facing Sunetra Pawar, the wife of her cousin and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Tai or sister, as Supriya is referred to, learnt her political lessons from Sharad Pawar. For the last three terms, she had won the Baramati seat in Pune district, the family bastion.

Besides Pawar, she considers former Prime Minister and late socialist leader Chandra Shekhar as an inspiration and follows the path laid down by late Congress leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Yashwantrao Chavan of 80 per cent social cause and 20 per cent politics.