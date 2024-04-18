Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Vaibhav Gehlot vs Lumbaram Choudhary

Although Vaibhav Gehlot will be fighting his second Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he is still known as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son. With his loss in the 2019 election against BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Vaibhav remains in the shadow of his illustrious father, three-time CM of Rajasthan and one who has never lost an election.

Vaibhav, 44, however, claims he has been actively working in Jodhpur and also in the Youth Congress and has risen the ranks, solely on his merit. Contrary to his claims, his father continues to support him. Vaibhav, who has a law degree from Pune, has had his share of controversies with the Enforcement Directorate questioning him in a foreign exchange violation case against Triton Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd, Vardha Enterprises Pvt Ltd just before the 2023 Assembly elections.