Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Vaibhav Gehlot vs Lumbaram Choudhary

Although Vaibhav Gehlot will be fighting his second Lok Sabha elections in 2024, he is still known as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son. With his loss in the 2019 election against BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Vaibhav remains in the shadow of his illustrious father, three-time CM of Rajasthan and one who has never lost an election.
Vaibhav, 44, however, claims he has been actively working in Jodhpur and also in the Youth Congress and has risen the ranks, solely on his merit. Contrary to his claims, his father continues to support him. Vaibhav, who has a law degree from Pune, has had his share of controversies with the Enforcement Directorate questioning him in a foreign exchange violation case against Triton Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd, Vardha Enterprises Pvt Ltd just before the 2023 Assembly elections.
Lumbaram Choudhary is a grassroots BJP worker and has been actively involved in party activities in the Jalore-Sirohi region. He has been a pradhan of Sirohi Panchayat Samiti and also district president of Sirohi BJP unit twice and is also associated with the Kisan Morcha.
He has risen the ladder by sheer hard work and dedication. For one who has been trying for a ticket for many years and was also ignored during the Assembly elections, has never been miffed with the party. His commitment has paid off this time.
The incumbent MP Devji Patel has been winning this seat for BJP for the last three elections in 2009, 2014, and 2019. But since he was fielded from the Sanchore Assembly constituency and lost, he was not offered the ticket this time.
(Published 18 April 2024, 13:26 IST)