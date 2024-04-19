Lok Sabha polls 2024: Google doodle celebrates start of festival of democracy

Voting in India will take place in seven phases across 82 days, making this one of the largest Lok Sabha polling exercises the country has witnessed. Votes will be counted and results declared on June 4.

In the first phase, 16.63 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise. Of the 102 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP had won 40 in 2019 while its allies bagged 11. The opposition got the rest with DMK getting 24, Congress 15, and the rest others.

Among the states, where polling is being held today, all eyes are on Tamil Nadu where the BJP is working hard to open its account and challenge AIADMK and DMK.

While the BJP is seeking another win based on highlighting their developments and achievements in infrastructure, Congress is seeking to return to power by underscoring issues like employment and inflation. The nation sees polls take place amid opposition accusations that the government is using central agencies to crack down on the former's leaders.

Currently, JMM chief and ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is in jail, as is Arvind Kejriwal, the current Delhi CM and AAP supremo. Both leaders remain part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

