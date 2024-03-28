Lok Sabha polls 2024: How officers on poll duty can vote?

Several officers have always asserted that they haven't been able to cast their vote during elections, citing several reasons like - being on poll duty, not granted leave to vote or being unaware about the postal ballot system.

According to a report by The Hindu, earlier the Election Commission (EC) has brought out a facility for officers who are on poll duty. The officers of polling duty can choose to vote through two methods - Election Duty Certificate (EDC) or voting through postal ballot.

The methods had been under supervision for more than six years.

According to the publication, the EC provides a form which has to be filled out the officer on polling duty, following which, they will be getting an EDC.

The person who gets an EDC is entitled to vote at any polling booth of his constituency and not necessarily at the polling booth where his name is listed.

The postal ballot method is where the officer on polling duty can fill out a form provided to them, which are then collected and separated according to different constituencies. The constituency-wise segregated forms are then handed over to the Returning Officer (RO) of the respective constituency.

According to a report by The Indian Express, in 2022, the Election Commission of India (ECI) was asked by the Bombay HC to make sure that officers who are deployed for polling duties should not be deprived from casting their votes.