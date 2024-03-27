Lok Sabha polls 2024: How parties fared in the 2019 general election

India goes to polls this April to elect its next prime minister. Voting will take place in seven phases and results will be declared on June 4.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Narendra Modi is eyeing a third term in office, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) look to take on a consolidated opposition in form of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.).

While the saffron wave has promised 'Abki baar 400 paar' (This time they intend to secure over 400 seats in the Parliament) here is a look at how the parties fared in terms of vote share in the 2019 general election.