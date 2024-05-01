Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Karpoori Thakur was in favour of quotas for all backward classes irrespective of religion, says Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav, whose party RJD is an ally of the Congress, also asked the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which recently snapped ties with Mahagathbandhan and returned to the NDA, to clarify its stand on whether they agree with Karpoori Thakur's ideology on this matter.