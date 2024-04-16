Lok Sabha polls 2024: Keeping fingers crossed over hands' prospects in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: As Thiruvananthapuram witnesses all out efforts by union minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar to make lotus bloom, the crucial question doing the rounds is whether the coastal areas that are considered to be strongholds of the Congress will rethink this time on reelecting Shashi Tharoor for the fourth time in a row.

The BJP, which became runner-up in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, indeed has reasons for hope as many in the coastal areas who never hesitated to show their 'hand' to express Congress's victory chances are now keeping fingers crossed.

"I have been a Congress supporter over the last many decades. Even then I won't hesitate to say that it is quite tough this time," said a fisherman in his seventies at the Pulluvila near Vizhinjam, around 20 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram.

He further added, "BJP candidate's assurances of uplifting our living conditions sounds to be quite convincing. During recent sea erosion he made good interventions too."