Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Manipur to vote in two phases on April 19 & 26; Outer Manipur to vote on both days

The Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will be held in 2 phases, the first phase of polling will be held on April 19 and the second phase will be on April 26.

Manipur has 2 Lok Sabha constituencies; Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, with 937,464 electors and Outer Manipur, reserved for scheduled tribes and with 1,022,099 electors.

The Inner Manipur seat is scheduled to go to the polls on April 19, while voters in Outer Manipur will cast their votes on April 19 and 26. This is due to the security situation in the state, which has experienced violence since May 23 last year.