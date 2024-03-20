Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Manipur to vote in two phases on April 19 & 26; Outer Manipur to vote on both days

The Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will be held in 2 phases, the first phase of polling will be held on April 19 and the second phase will be on April 26.
Manipur has 2 Lok Sabha constituencies; Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, with 937,464 electors and Outer Manipur, reserved for scheduled tribes and with 1,022,099 electors.
The Inner Manipur seat is scheduled to go to the polls on April 19, while voters in Outer Manipur will cast their votes on April 19 and 26. This is due to the security situation in the state, which has experienced violence since May 23 last year.
The Inner Manipur seat, which has a substantial number of Meitei voters, is presently held by BJP's Dr Ranjan Kumar Rajkumar, a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government. The Outer Manipur constituency, which consists of 28 Assembly seats, is held by NPP’s Dr Lorho S Pfoze.
The 2019 the general election in Manipur took place across two phases, spanning from April 11 to April 18, 2019. The first phase witnessed a notable voter turnout of 84.21 per cent, while the second phase recorded a turnout of 81.16 per cent.
(Published 20 March 2024, 05:33 IST)