Lok Sabha polls 2024: No takers for erstwhile royals in Uttar Pradesh elections

Former Union minister Sanjay Singh, who left the Congress and joined the BJP, is not in the fray this time. An aide said, "We were hoping that Maharaj (Sanjay Singh) would be made a candidate by the BJP from Sultanpur, but Maneka Gandhi has been declared the candidate from there again."

Sanjay Singh, a former Rajya Sabha member, won the Amethi seat on a BJP ticket in 1998 and the Sultanpur seat as a Congress candidate in 2009. He lost to Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.