Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Omar Abdullah’s defeat turns planned celebrations at NC office into gloom

A senior NC leader said the party headquarters remained silent and all planned celebrations were cancelled. After the announcement of Abdullah's defeat from Baramulla, a pall of gloom descended on the NC headquarters.

In 2019, the NC had won all three seats in Kashmir and the party headquarters lavishly celebrated the success. However, this time, despite winning two seats, the headquarters remained silent.

Earlier in the day, Omar said he intended to speak to the media after receiving his winning certificate from Baramulla. But as fate would have it, that was not to be.

This scenario will likely lead to introspection within the party regarding its strategy and performance in the elections. It might also spark discussions about the future direction of the party and Omar's leadership role.

Further, such a development could have broader implications for the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, affecting alliances, policy directions, and public sentiment.