Lok Sabha polls 2024: Opposition parties finding difficulties in fielding candidates for all 42 seats in Bengal, says TMC

Asked about media reports that ISF leader Naushad Siddique and lesser-known BJP leaders expressed interest in entering the fray from Diamond Harbour against TMC heavyweight Abhishek Banerjee, he said, "Perhaps they want media spotlight...the result is clear. Abhishek is going to win by a margin of more than 4 lakh votes."

The former TMC Rajya Sabha MP also said the Lok Sabha elections will also prove how votes of the BJP will shift to the TMC as people of West Bengal have seen 'lies, falsehood and divisive politics' of the saffron camp.