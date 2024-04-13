Lok Sabha polls 2024: Permanent political solution for Darjeeling in 5 years, says BJP MP Raju Bista

On the demand raised by a section of BJP MPs and MLAs for a Union Territory of 'North Bengal', he said, "I can only talk about a permanent political solution in the Hills."

Unlike the previous elections, it won't be a free run for the BJP this time in the Darjeeling seat as the TMC has strengthened its organisation in the area over the last few years and fielded Gopal Lama -- a Gorkha candidate backed by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), which runs the semi-autonomous Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) that governs the Hills.