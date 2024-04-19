Lok Sabha polls 2024: Pressing for fulfilment of promises, Tamil Nadu villagers boycott polls

Chennai: With their long-standing demands falling into deaf ears, the majority of the people in at least a dozen villages in Tamil Nadu on Friday restored to an unusual way of protest by boycotting Lok Sabha elections.

Villagers of Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district and Ekanapuram in Kanchipuram district boycotted the polls in protest against police inaction in finding the culprits behind mixing human feces in a overhead tank supplying drinking water to Dalits and acquiring farm lands for a greenfield airport for Chennai.

At the end of voting on Friday evening, only 21, mostly government employees, of the total 1,400 votes were cast in Ekanapuram village, whose residents have been protesting for the past 600 days against building a new airport to meet the growing needs of Chennai.