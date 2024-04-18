Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Prestige battle between BJP & TMC in three seats of Dooars region in West Bengal

Cooch Behar/Alipurduar: On the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the big question on everyone’s mind is whether Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will be able to make inroads in the Dooars region of West Bengal that has turned into a BJP stronghold in the last five years.

The overtly visible saffron signs are there everywhere across Cooch Behar, Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri constituencies with BJP culminating its campaigning with massive Ram Navami programmes in Siliguri and Cooch Behar towns.

But what lies beneath the surface may play a key role in determining the fates of the three BJP candidates when people vote on Friday.