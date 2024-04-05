Lok Sabha polls 2024: RJD leader Kumar Sarvjeet declares movable and immovable assets worth Rs 8.70 crore

As per the affidavit, the RJD leader owns movable assets worth Rs 90.31 lakh, while his wife Sima Kumari has immovable assets to the tune of Rs 1.95 crore. Sarvjeet owns immovable assets (only inherited assets) worth Rs 7.80 crore. There is no self-acquired immovable asset that is owned by the RJD leader. Whereas his wife owns immovable assets (self- acquired) worth Rs 1.13 crore.