Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Social media buzz and hope surge in J&K ahead of results

Srinagar: With less than a week to go for the results of the Lok Sabha elections to be declared, the Kashmir Valley is abuzz with speculation and hope, setting the virtual world alight with activity.

The main candidates and their supporters have been all claimed the upper hand in a flurry of social media posts ever since polls for all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir - Srinagar, Anantnag, and Baramulla - concluded on May 25.

For weeks, the election has dominated conversations, with debates raging over which parties and candidates can best serve the region’s interests post the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution by the Narendra Modi government in August 2019.