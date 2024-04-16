Lok Sabha polls 2024: The battleground seats where Congress is doubling efforts

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the Congress is taking every seat it is contesting seriously while exuding confidence that the party will have a better show in a direct contest against the BJP. “We are confident. Our campaign is going strong. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the Modi government is defeated,” Venugopal told DH. Congress has so far announced 278 candidates.

These seats include 15 in Karnataka, 7-8 in Rajasthan, 4 each in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 3 each in Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, as well as 2 seats each in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In most of the seats, the Congress is staring at a contest against the BJP, but in some seats, the fight is with regional parties – against the Left in Kerala, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in some and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in a few.

Sources said that the party has set aside better resources to be spent on these seats. More rallies by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as its star campaigners have been planned. The party has also engaged Parliament coordinators in each of these seats. Dedicated call centres with more than 1,000 callers have been set up to call voters in these seats, said sources.

The Congress is in a direct fight with the BJP in around 150 seats in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam where its alliance partners’ strength is either nil or negligible.

However across India, Congress sources said they were giving a strong fight to the BJP in at least 155 seats apart from those of their stronghold states and constituencies. They said the question and task before them is to maximise returns from these 155 seats.