Lok Sabha polls 2024: To make elections error-free, Maharashtra's Jalgaon has unique certification course for officials

Jalgaon: In a first-of-its-kind of initiative in the country which could become a trendsetter, the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra has devised a unique certificate training programme for officials - a move aligning with the larger goal of Election Commission to make polling error-free.

The Jalgaon district covers to Lok Sabha seats of Jalgaon and Raver.

The idea is the brainchild of Ayush Prasad, the Jalgaon District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO).

"The polling would be error-free and we eradicate all possibilities of re-polling," Prasad told DH.

In conducting the 'Election Official Proficiency Programme', all the guidelines of the EC is being followed.