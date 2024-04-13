Lok Sabha polls 2024: To make elections error-free, Maharashtra's Jalgaon has unique certification course for officials

Jalgaon: In a first-of-its-kind of initiative in the country which could become a trendsetter, the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra has devised a unique certificate training programme for officials - a move aligning with the larger goal of Election Commission to make polling error-free.
The Jalgaon district covers to Lok Sabha seats of Jalgaon and Raver.
The idea is the brainchild of Ayush Prasad, the Jalgaon District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO).
"The polling would be error-free and we eradicate all possibilities of re-polling," Prasad told DH.
In conducting the 'Election Official Proficiency Programme', all the guidelines of the EC is being followed.
"As of now it is a certificate programme. It helps the government staff to get a multi-dimensional training. This is not only a demonstration or a lecture but also a drill of what steps to follow," Prasad said.
The seven steps/parts of EOPP include lectures, tutorials, doubt-clearing session, practical demonstration, mock drills, viva and exams and certification.
"High standards were maintained and certification was granted to all those scoring 70 per cent minimum marks," said Prasad.
Around 21,000 employees attained the certification after the course that runs for two-and-a-half days.
"In such a programme, the staff goes to a real-life like situation and learns how to respond to emerging situations," the senior IAS officer said, adding that the EC aims to make the biggest democratic exercise flawless.
(Published 13 April 2024, 10:57 IST)