Lok Sabha polls 2024: Vidarbha will see many direct Congress vs BJP fights

Nagpur: A large number of direct Congress versus BJP contests are being witnessed in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, which goes to polls in the first two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The fate of several political bigwigs including Nitin Gadkari, the Road Transport and Highways minister in the Narendra Modi government, Prakash Ambedkar and Anandraj Ambedkar, the grandsons of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is a senior minister in the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government, and actor-turned-politician Navneet Rana will be decided in these first two phases.

Once a bastion of the Congress, the Vidarbha region is now under the saffron alliance's control.

Among the 10 seats, there is a direct contest between BJP and Congress in five places, two fights between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), one fight each between Shiv Sena and Congress, and BJP and NCP (SP), and one involving BJP, Congress and Prahar Janshakti Party.

Spread across 11 districts, the Vidarbha region has 10 Lok Sabha seats.

While Nagpur, Ramtek (SC), Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya and Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) will go to polls on April 19 in Phase-1, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Yavatmal-Washim and Wardha will go to polls on April 26 in Phase-2.