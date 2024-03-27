Lok Sabha polls 2024: What are the different methods of voting?

Beginning on April 19, Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases and results will be announced on June 4.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, had said that there are 97.8 crore eligible voters, of which 49.72 crore are male and 47.1 crore are female.

Electors can cast their votes using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and postal ballots.