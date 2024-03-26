Lok Sabha polls 2024: When does a recount happen?

India is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to commence on April 19 and conclude on June 4, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). With the anticipation surrounding the polls, it's pertinent to understand the process and circumstances under which vote recounts occur.

The process for a vote recount in the Lok Sabha elections is governed by specific procedures outlined by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Here's a breakdown:

Request for Recount: Candidates have the option to request a recount of votes before the official declaration of results. This request must be submitted in writing and should present a compelling reason for doubt regarding the accuracy of the initial count.

Submission of Application: After the completion of vote counting and the announcement of results by the returning officer in Form 20, candidates or their election agents can submit a written application for a recount. This application can pertain to either the entire set of votes or specific sections.

Assessment by Returning Officer: Upon receiving the application, the returning officer evaluates the situation and may choose to grant or reject the request, either wholly or partially.

Conduct of Recount: If a recount is sanctioned, it is carried out in accordance with relevant regulations (such as rule 54A, rule 56, or 56A). Any necessary amendments to the result sheet in Form 20 are made following the recount.

Announcement of Amendments: Once the recount process is completed, any amendments to the result are announced, and the final result for the candidate is declared. The returning officer signs the updated result sheet.

Closure of Recounting Process: After the recounting process is concluded and the updated result sheet is signed, no further applications for recounting are entertained.