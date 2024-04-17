Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'Will abide by party decision' says Rahul Gandhi on contesting from Amethi

Ghaziabad: Amid intense speculation over whether he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he would abide by his party's decision on it.

Gandhi made the remarks at a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Asked whether he would contest from Amethi besides Wayanad, Gandhi said, "On Amethi, the party will decide. Whatever order I get, I will abide by that."

"In our party, these decisions are taken in the CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting," he stressed.