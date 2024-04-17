Lok Sabha polls 2024: Will DMK reverse its 2021 setback in western Tamil Nadu?

Salem (Tamil Nadu): In the 2021 assembly polls, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) swept every part of the state except western Tamil Nadu or Kongu region where the AIADMK-BJP alliance won 33 of the 50 seats, significantly contributing to its surprise tally of 75 seats. In Coimbatore district, the ruling DMK and its ally Congress lost all 10 seats to the AIADMK and BJP.

Except the 2019 polls when it won all eight Lok Sabha riding on the anti-Modi sentiments, the DMK’s performance here has been underwhelming in the past few elections. On the other hand, it is the western region that has been fueling the AIADMK’s engine, making it a stronghold of the principal opposition party.

It is also here that the BJP has a base of its own and believes that its growth in Tamil Nadu will begin from the Kongu region. Will the BJP make inroads into the Gounders who have always supported the AIADMK and kept the saffron party in good humour.