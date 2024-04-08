Lok Sabha polls: 53 candidates withdraw nomination, 247 in fray in Karnataka's first phase

Bengaluru: As many as 53 candidates have withdrawn their nominations, bringing the total number of candidates in fray for the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka to 247 of which only 21 were female.

A total of 358 candidates had submitted nomination papers last week of which 58 were rejected. Among the 300 validly nominated candidates 53 candidates, most of them independents, pressed the exit button ahead of the polls scheduled on April 26.

Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats.