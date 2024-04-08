Lok Sabha polls: 53 candidates withdraw nomination, 247 in fray in Karnataka's first phase

Bengaluru: As many as 53 candidates have withdrawn their nominations, bringing the total number of candidates in fray for the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka to 247 of which only 21 were female.
A total of 358 candidates had submitted nomination papers last week of which 58 were rejected. Among the 300 validly nominated candidates 53 candidates, most of them independents, pressed the exit button ahead of the polls scheduled on April 26.
Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats.
Udupi Chikmagalur and Bangalore North were two constituencies where all candidates chose to stay in the fight while Dakshina Kannada and Kolar saw one withdrawal each.
Manjunath vs Manjunath
In Bangalore Rural constituency, where four candidates, including the BJP candidate, shared the first name 'Manjunath', two withdrew their candidature. However, Manjunatha C N has remained in the fray along with Dr C N Manjunath.
In Bangalore North, Shobha, an independent candidate, is pitted against the BJP's Shobha Karandlaje. The constituency has a total of six women candidates, the highest among the 14 segments going for the polls in the state.
At 29 candidates, Chikkaballapur will have the highest number of candidates followed by Bangalore Central (24), Bangalore South (22), Bangalore North (21), Chitradurga (20) while Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Chikmagalur have the lowest number of candidates at 9 and 10, respectively.
Poll code: Rs 288.16 crore seized
The value of cash, liquor and materials seized since the announcement of model code of conduct on March 16 reached Rs 288.14 crore on Monday.
In the 24 hours prior to Monday evening, officials in Bellary seized 3 kg of gold, 68 kg silver and 103 kg old silver materials, totally valued at Rs 7.05 crore. In Bangalore Central constituency, the income tax authorities seized Rs 2.62 crore in cash.
(Published 08 April 2024, 16:33 IST)