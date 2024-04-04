Lok Sabha polls a contest between 'brand Modi' and 'brand virodhi': BJP's Ajay Alok

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha elections are a contest between "brand Modi" and "brand virodhi", making it virtually a presidential contest that leaves no doubt about who will win given the emotional connect people have with Narendra Modi, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok has said.

The prime minister's declared target of 370 seats will be helped by a record tally in southern states and West Bengal, Alok told PTI, giving an explicit breakdown of seats the BJP will win in states that have traditionally not been its strongholds.

He said the party will win seven-eight seats in Tamil Nadu, is "1,000 per cent sure" to bag over eight in Telangana, four in Andhra Pradesh and a few in Kerala, an astounding claim as the BJP has never won a Lok Sabha seat in the Left and Congress dominated state. It currently has no seat in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and has four in Telangana.

Asked if his projection was too optimistic about a state like Tamil Nadu, an achilles heel for the BJP, he said, "Absolutely not. The inert Hindutva feeling has risen among people. Dravidian politics has its limit."

He said a big impact of the decade-long tenure of Modi has been a resurgent pride among Hindus in their faith.