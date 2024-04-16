Lok Sabha polls | Akhilesh shuns 'Muslim-Yadav' combination in ticket distribution

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's strategic shift in candidate selection for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections is being perceived as an effort to reshape his party's image away from being seen as 'pro-Muslim' and 'pro-Yadav'.

The SP, aligned with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and contesting in alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, will contest on 62 seats, leaving 17 for the Congress and one for the TMC.

Among the 57 candidates declared by the SP so far, only four are Muslims and four are from the Yadav community. The majority of candidates are from general, Scheduled Caste (SC), and non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBC) backgrounds.