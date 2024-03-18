Lok Sabha polls: Andaman and Nicobar to hold election in single phase on April 19

Lok Sabha elections in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be held in a single phase on April 19.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha constituency is the only constituency covering the entire Union Territory.
In 2019 elections, Congress's Kuldeep Rai Sharma secured a victory against Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vishal Jolly by a narrow margin of 1,407 votes. Voter turnout was 65.21 per cent and a total of 16 candidates contested.
For the upcoming elections, BJP has nominated Bishnu Pada Ray as its candidate.
Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.
