Andhra CM Jagan, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Governor Nazeer among early voters

Naidu said vote is a weapon in democracy which will set right the lives of the voters, society and their children's future.

"I am requesting only one thing from the entire state. Vote is your right, it will change your lives. It will also change your lives and lay the foundation not only for your children but for the future generation also. Everybody should turn up with responsibility and exercise their franchise and express your inner feelings to herald the coming good governance," the former chief minister said.

The polling is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm in the state, barring a few places where it will conclude one or two hours earlier. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendula), Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), among others, are in the Assembly poll race. Andhra Pradesh Congress president and Jagan's sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief D Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray. The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state. As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP is contesting from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Janasena is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.