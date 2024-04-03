Lok Sabha polls: As Modi gears up for BJP's campaign, can the saffron party retain stronghold in North Bengal?

Will TMC's groundwork come to fruition?

Over the last two years TMC did a lot of groundwork and launched popular schemes benefiting the poor. It remains to be seen whether the hard work put in by the cadre will pay any electoral dividend.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has been camping in the area for the past few days. She is not merely overseeing the relief work following a massive storm that hit Jalpaiguri, but also is reaching out to people in her unique way, talking to tea garden workers and villagers in road-side tea stalls.

Her principal lieutenant Abhishek Banerjee is in regular consultation with local leadership to strategise the plans to restore Cooch Behar, which was once a stronghold of Forward Bloc but was won by TMC in 2014 and BJP in 2019. The sitting MP Nisith Pramanik is also a minister in the Modi government.