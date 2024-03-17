Lok Sabha polls: Assam to vote in three phases between April 19-May 7

The Lok Sabha elections in Assam will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

Assam has a total of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies including Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Kaliabor, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar, Autonomous District, Dhubri, Gauhati, Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Nowgong, and Jorhat.

The indigenous Assamese people, Hindu Bengalis, minorities including Assamese Muslims and Bengali-speaking immigrants, ethnic tribes and the tea tribe community will play key roles in different pockets during polling.