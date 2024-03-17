Lok Sabha polls: Assam to vote in three phases between April 19-May 7

The Lok Sabha elections in Assam will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.
Assam has a total of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies including Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Kaliabor, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar, Autonomous District, Dhubri, Gauhati, Mangaldoi, Tezpur, Nowgong, and Jorhat.
The indigenous Assamese people, Hindu Bengalis, minorities including Assamese Muslims and Bengali-speaking immigrants, ethnic tribes and the tea tribe community will play key roles in different pockets during polling.
Polling for five constituencies of Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur, all in the Brahmaputra Valley, will be held in the first phase on April 19.
Assam has around 2,43,01,960 eligible voters.
In the last elections, the BJP secured nine seats, the Congress three, and the AIUDF one. There is also an Independent MP from the state in the outgoing Parliament.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 17 March 2024, 11:31 IST)