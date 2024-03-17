Lok Sabha polls: Chhattisgarh to vote in three phases between April 19-May 7

The Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases starting on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Chhattisgarh has a total of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies - Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur and Bastar.
Chhattisgarh has around 2,05,13,252 eligible voters, including 1.03 crore women and 1.01 crore men, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The number of voters has increased by 15,14,013 (7.96 per cent) since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and by 1,20,092 (0.6 per cent) since the 2023 state assembly elections.
A total of 2,855 persons aged 100 and above, 5,77,184 in the age group of 18-19 and 1,91,638 'divyang' (those with disabilities) persons are among the electors in the state.
There are 24,229 polling centres, including 24,109 main polling stations and 120 assistant polling stations.
Of the total polling stations, 900 will be 'sangwari' booths (managed by women personnel), 450 'adrash' polling booths while 90 booths each will be managed by persons with disabilities and youth.
Senior citizens above 85 years of age, persons with disabilities (more than 40 per cent disability) and those infected by Covid-19 will be able to cast votes from home through postal ballots.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 17 March 2024, 11:37 IST)