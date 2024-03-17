Lok Sabha polls: Chhattisgarh to vote in three phases between April 19-May 7

The Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases starting on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Chhattisgarh has a total of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies - Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Raigarh, Surguja, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur and Bastar.

Chhattisgarh has around 2,05,13,252 eligible voters, including 1.03 crore women and 1.01 crore men, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The number of voters has increased by 15,14,013 (7.96 per cent) since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and by 1,20,092 (0.6 per cent) since the 2023 state assembly elections.

A total of 2,855 persons aged 100 and above, 5,77,184 in the age group of 18-19 and 1,91,638 'divyang' (those with disabilities) persons are among the electors in the state.