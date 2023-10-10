Lok Sabha polls: Congress wooing Muslim leaders in UP's 'Jatland'

Former UP minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Omveer Tomar also joined the party along with others on Monday at the Congress state headquarters in Lucknow in the presence of state Congress president Ajay Rai.

Congress leaders had also met BSP Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali and assured him of their support when BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had made objectionable remarks against him in the House a few days ago.

According to the sources in the state Congress, the party was in touch with many other prominent Muslim leaders from the region and was trying to bring them into its fold ahead of the next LS polls.

''We are in touch with many senior leaders from the Muslim community and we expect some of them to join us in the next few months,'' said a senior UP Congress leader when queried in this regard on Tuesday.

The leader said that inclusion of senior leaders from the Muslim community would enhance the party's bargaining power while allotting seats in the I.N.D.I.A alliance in the state in the LS polls.

Congress has demanded around 18-20 seats in UP as part of the grand alliance but the SP, the main player in the alliance in UP, was not ready to leave more than 7-8 seats. Congress could win only the Raebareli LS seat in the 2019 general elections.