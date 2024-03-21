Lok Sabha polls: EC transfers district police chiefs, who are kin of prominent politicians

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the transfer of district police chiefs, who are kin of prominent politicians, across two states.

The ECI also issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal. The DM and SP posts in the district are headed by officers from the Indian Administrative and Indian Police Service respectively.

The officers to be transferred are SPs of Chhota Udaipur and Ahmedabad Rural districts in Gujarat.

Additionally, the SSPs of Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural and Malerkotla districts in Punjab will also be moved.

The DM of Dhenkanal and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural in Odisha and DM of Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts of West Bengal will also be transferred based on the EC orders.

Additionally, the Commission has also directed for transfer of SSP Bathinda in Punjab and SP Sonitpur in Assam in view of their kinship or familial association with the elected political representatives.

This comes after the EC already ordered a large-scale transfer of incumbent home secretaries of six states and also ordered that West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, allegedly close to CM Mamata Banerjee, be moved.

(With agency and DHNS inputs)